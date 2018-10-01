HFS 2nd Annual Reality Fair

Join HFS Federal Credit Union for their second annual Reality Fair, a unique opportunity for students to experience some of the financial challenges they’ll face when they go off on their own.

HFS Federal Credit Union is hosting a Reality Fair open to 100 Big Island High School Juniors and Seniors on Nov. 4, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center – Moanahoku Hall located at 600 Imiloa Place in Hilo.

Students will get hands-on experience by taking a glimpse into the future with a profile that includes a career, monthly salary, a child, a spouse (for some), as well as debt. They’ll do all of this while completing a budget sheet that requires them to live within their monthly budget while paying for basic needs such as housing, utilities, transportation, clothing, food, and various temptations such as travel and entertainment. They’ll also learn how to write checks, keep a register, and know the difference between debit and credit.

Admission is FREE and light snacks will be provided for all participants. Students will also receive a gift from the credit union and will be entered in a drawing to win awesome prizes.

Registration opens Oct. 1, 2018, and ends Oct. 31, 2018 (while spots are available, first come first

serve). Students interested in participating should visit the website to register.

HFS Federal Credit Union is the largest Credit Union on the Big Island serving over 50,000 members from six locations island-wide. HFS FCU has supported the Big Island Community for over 80 years holding onto the same sense of ‘ohana (family) with a deep desire to help those in its communities to succeed and grow. Membership is open to all who live, work, worship, attends school, volunteers or participated in associations headquartered on the island of Hawai‘i.

For more information about HFS FCU, contact the Credit Union at (808) 930-1400 or go online.