Public Libraries Hosting Cyber Security Programs
September 30, 2018
The Hawai‘i State Public Library System, in partnership with the (ISC)2 Hawai‘i Chapter and the Hawai‘i Department of Defense Office of Homeland Security, will be offering “Safe and Secure” cyber safety awareness programs at various public libraries throughout the month of October.
Cybersecurity professionals will discuss malware protection, passwords, wifi usage, online shopping and banking, scams, safe email habits, phishing, data backup and social media. These free one-hour programs will include a question & answer session. Teens, college students and adults are highly encouraged to attend.
“Educating our community about cyber security issues and how to protect themselves in our technology-driven world is vital,” said State Librarian Stacey Aldrich. “The Hawai‘i StatePublic Library System is happy to be a part of this important learning opportunity.”
“Safe and Secure” programs will be held at:
Hawai‘i Island:
- Oct. 9, at 5:30 p.m. – Kailua-Kona Public Library
- Oct. 10, at 2:30 p.m. – Kea‘au Public & School Library
- Oct. 10, at 5:30 p.m. – Hilo Public Library
Island of O‘ahu
- Oct. 4, 6 p.m. – Nanakuli Public Library
- Oct. 6, 10:30 a.m. – Aiea Public Library
- Oct. 6, 1 p.m. – Hawai‘i State Library
- Oct. 7, 2 p.m. – Kaneohe Public Library
- Oct. 11, 5:30 p.m. – Waikīkī-Kapahulu Public Library
- Oct. 16, 6:30 p.m. – Kahuku Public & School Library
- October 21, 3 p.m. – Pearl City Public Library
- Oct. 27, 10 a.m. – Kalihi-Palama Public Library
- Oct. 27, 10:30 a.m. – Liliha Public Library
- Oct. 27, 10:30 a.m. – Mililani Public Library
- Oct.r 27, 2 p.m. – Kapolei Public Library
Island of Maui
- Oct. 20, 10 a.m. – Makawao Public Library
- Oct. 20, 3 p.m. – Kahului Public Library
- Oct. 25, 6 p.m. – Wailuku Public Library
Island of Kaua‘i
- Oct. 24, 6 p.m. – Waimea Public Library
- Oct. 31, 6:30 p.m. – Koloa Public & School Library