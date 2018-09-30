Public Libraries Hosting Cyber Security Programs

The Hawai‘i State Public Library System, in partnership with the (ISC)2 Hawai‘i Chapter and the Hawai‘i Department of Defense Office of Homeland Security, will be offering “Safe and Secure” cyber safety awareness programs at various public libraries throughout the month of October.

Cybersecurity professionals will discuss malware protection, passwords, wifi usage, online shopping and banking, scams, safe email habits, phishing, data backup and social media. These free one-hour programs will include a question & answer session. Teens, college students and adults are highly encouraged to attend.

“Educating our community about cyber security issues and how to protect themselves in our technology-driven world is vital,” said State Librarian Stacey Aldrich. “The Hawai‘i StatePublic Library System is happy to be a part of this important learning opportunity.”

“Safe and Secure” programs will be held at:

Hawai‘i Island:

Oct. 9, at 5:30 p.m. – Kailua-Kona Public Library

Oct. 9, at 5:30 p.m. – Kailua-Kona Public Library Oct. 10, at 2:30 p.m. – Kea‘au Public & School Library

Oct. 10, at 5:30 p.m. – Hilo Public Library

Island of O‘ahu

Oct. 4, 6 p.m. – Nanakuli Public Library

Oct. 4, 6 p.m. – Nanakuli Public Library Oct. 6, 10:30 a.m. – Aiea Public Library

Oct. 6, 1 p.m. – Hawai‘i State Library

Oct. 7, 2 p.m. – Kaneohe Public Library

Oct. 11, 5:30 p.m. – Waikīkī-Kapahulu Public Library

Oct. 16, 6:30 p.m. – Kahuku Public & School Library

October 21, 3 p.m. – Pearl City Public Library

Oct. 27, 10 a.m. – Kalihi-Palama Public Library

Oct. 27, 10:30 a.m. – Liliha Public Library

Oct. 27, 10:30 a.m. – Mililani Public Library

Oct.r 27, 2 p.m. – Kapolei Public Library

Island of Maui

Oct. 20, 10 a.m. – Makawao Public Library

Oct. 20, 10 a.m. – Makawao Public Library Oct. 20, 3 p.m. – Kahului Public Library

Oct. 25, 6 p.m. – Wailuku Public Library

ADVERTISEMENT

Island of Kaua‘i