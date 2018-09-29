Hawaiian Hotels and Resorts Promotes 5 Executives

Hawaiian Hotels and Resorts (HHR) has promoted five executives on its leadership team. HHR is a leading hotel management company overseeing Kauai Shore Hotel on Kauai, Royal Lahaina Resort on Maui and Royal Kona Resort on Hawai‘i Island.

Jansen Medeiros was promoted to vice president of operations; June Pagdilao is the new vice president of sales; Jerry Sager was promoted from regional director of revenue management to vice president of revenue; David Knight is the new director of operations and Kory Strona was promoted from regional revenue manager to director of revenue management.

HHR recently expanded its services to the continental U.S. its parent organization, Hogan Hospitality Group, acquired Marin Management, Inc. The acquisition added 17 hotel properties to its portfolio in California, Arizona and Texas. The newly promoted executive leadership will work closely with the mainland management team to provide resources and support while working toward new growth opportunities.

Bios

Jansen Medeiros was promoted to vice president of operations. With nearly two decades of full and select service hotel management, Medeiros will play a key role in identifying and implementing revenue and profit growth initiatives. He will also lead the company’s technology and innovation strategy, lead new acquisitions projects and capital planning initiatives. Medeiros most recently served as managing director, where he led regional operations for all Hawaiian Hotels & Resorts. Medeiros holds an MBA and master’s degree in hotel management.

June Pagdilao is the new vice president of sales. He served most recently as director of sales for HHR. His career in hospitality spans more than 30 years, starting at the Maui Surf Hotel and Red Lion Motor Inn on the mainland in food and beverage. He was also on the Sheraton Maui opening team in 1995 followed by director of catering and convention services at the Maui Prince Hotel. He has been with HHR for 27 years, serving in several leadership positions at Royal Lahaina Resort, including director of catering and convention services, associate director of sales and director of sales.

Jerry Sager was promoted from regional director of revenue management to vice president of revenue for Hawaiian Hotels and Resorts. He started his career at Pleasant Travel Service, a hospitality company started by HHR founders Ed and Lynn Hogan, nearly 30 years ago. Since then, he has served as director of sales and marketing for Royal Lahaina Resort, and director of revenue management for Royal Lahaina Resort, Royal Kona Resort and Kauai Shores Hotel.

David Knight is the new director of operations. He has been with HHR for six years, starting as the luau general manager at Royal Lahaina Resort. He was promoted to assistant food and beverage director, then assistant rooms director, and served most recently as HHR regional operations manager. Prior to joining HHR, he worked in the hospitality industry in Las Vegas, Nevada serving as director of food and beverage at Silverstone Golf Club and director of in-suite dining at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. He received his bachelor’s degree in hospitality administration and management at University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Kory Strona was promoted from regional revenue manager to director of revenue management. He began his career in hospitality 18 years ago as a front office agent at Aston Hotels & Resorts, and has been with HHR for the past 12 years. Strona joined Royal Lahaina Resort as front desk manager, then served as Japanese guest relations manager and revenue manager at the hotel. He holds a bachelor’s degree in travel industry management from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa.