Reps Pass Appropriations Package

Reps. Tulsi Gabbard and Colleen Hanabusa voted to pass an appropriations package that would extend the Violence Against Women Act, secure critical funding for missile defense, military readiness, community health centers, opioid abuse prevention and treatment, child care, education and more. The FY 2019 Defense and Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education Appropriations package (H.R. 6157), which would fund the government through Dec. 7, 2018, passed the House by 361-61, and now heads to the President’s desk for signature.

“While I have concerns about some provisions in this legislation, ultimately this bipartisan funding bill will take care of our troops and help provide essential services for the people of Hawai‘i and across the country,” said Rep. Gabbard. “It provides a pay raise for our servicemembers, support for disaster recovery, funding for critical missile defense programs, including Hawai‘i’s Homeland Defense Radar, burn pits research for our veterans, opioid prevention and treatment, and more. It also invests in funding for Impact Aid schools, and funding for Hawai‘i’s fifteen community health centers that provide service for those in rural communities and those most in need. Our families all across the Hawai‘i face many challenges—we must put their well-being before politics and continue to find ways to deliver results for them.”

“It is encouraging that the Congress, despite the partisan battles that dominate news coverage, is slowly returning to the regular order when it comes to funding the operations of the government,” said Congresswoman Hanabusa. “This is the fifth bipartisan spending bill that we moved before the deadline and it is my sincere hope that we continue to put our differences aside and do the work of funding the federal initiatives and programs that our communities need. This is a solid compromise that funds important programs for Hawai‘i and our nation. It includes money to support Hawai‘i’s 15 Federally Qualified Community Health Centers that serve more than 150,000 people who need help finding access to quality, affordable health care and money for Title X programs that help with family planning and related health services for uninsured and underinsured patients. We were able to provide significant resources to support our veterans and men and women serving on active duty in Hawai‘i, including the most significant pay raise for our soldiers in nearly a decade. These funding measures demonstrate what is possible when we put country before party and serve the needs of our citizens. We thank our colleagues in the House for their work on this compromise and urge the Senate to continue with the regular order.”

Provisions of the 2019 Department of Defense and Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education Appropriations Act and the 2019 Continuing Appropriations Act (H.R. 6157) would: