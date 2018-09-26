Resolution to Stop Support for Saudi Arabia’s Genocidal War in Yemen

Invoking the War Powers Resolution, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard joined a bipartisan coalition of lawmakers on Wednesday, Sept. 26, in introducing a privileged resolution to stop U.S. military support for Saudi Arabia’s genocidal war in Yemen. U.S. support of this war continues to fuel the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, killing thousands of civilians, with millions suffering from mass starvation, famine and cholera.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said: “For too long, the United States has supported Saudi Arabia, turning a blind eye to the horrifying atrocities committed against millions of Yemeni civilians since the start of this genocidal war in 2015. Even after Saudi Arabia dropped a bomb on a school bus that killed 40 children last month, the Trump Administration reaffirmed its support for this illegal war—reportedly to avoid jeopardizing a $2 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia and the UAE. It is long overdue time for Congress to reassert its role and responsibility provided within the Constitution and end our illegal support for Saudi Arabia’s war now.”

Background:

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is a leading voice for peace in Congress, advocating against counterproductive, regime-change wars. She has called for ending support for Saudi Arabia, pushed for additional oversight on acquisition and cross-service agreements (Section 1271 of the FY19 NDAA), supportedH. Con. Res. 81, a bipartisan resolution that sought to stop U.S. military participation in Saudi Arabia’s war against the Houthis in Yemen, and more.

Reps. Tulsi Gabbard and Walter Jones also introduced H.Res 922, which would reclaim Congress’s constitutional right to declare war by: