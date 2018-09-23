Report: Hawai‘i No. 1 in Nation for Ethnic Diversity

Hawai‘i ranks first in the nation for ethnic and racial diversity, according to a new report released by the personal finance website WalletHub. The report, 2018’s Most & Least Diverse States in America, was compiled in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month which runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, 2018.

Hawai‘i also ranked second in the country for generational diversity, and third in the nation for income diversity and household size diversity in the study. Averaging all diversity categories, the Aloha State ranked third overall among the 50 U.S. states.

WalletHub rankings for diversity in Hawai‘i (1=Most Diverse, 25=Average):

26th – Educational-attainment diversity

9th – Linguistic diversity

14th – Birthplace diversity

19th – Industry diversity*

30th – Occupational diversity*

4th – Worker-class diversity*

*Includes civilian employed population aged 16 and older

WalletHub compiled the report by comparing six key factors across the nation: socio-economic, cultural, economic, household, religious and political diversity.

The U.S. Census Bureau predicts the U.S.will no longer have a single ethnic majority by 2044. Currently, non-Hispanic whites dominate the population.