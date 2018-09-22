Hawai‘i County Sees 2.7% Unemployment in August

Unemployment in Hawai‘i County was at 2.7% in August according to the latest data reported by the Hawai‘i State Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR).

That number is down from 3.0% as reported by DLIR in July. During the same time last year, unemployment in Hawai‘i County was reported at 2.5%.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the entire state was 2.1% in August for the third consecutive month, according to DLIR data. Statewide, 672,700 were employed and 14,600 were unemployed in August for a total seasonally adjusted labor force of 687,300. Jobs have shown an increase of 17,700 over-the-year.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.9% in August, remaining unchanged from July.

Both initial claims and weeks claims decreased by 145 or -12.1% and by 900 or -11.9% respectively for unemployment benefits compared to one year ago. Over-the-month initial claims and weeks claims also dropped by -10.2% and -7.7% respectively in August 2018.

The not seasonally adjusted rate for the State was 2.2% in August, remaining unchanged from July.

In another measure of employment, total nonagricultural jobs increased by 2,400 in August over July according to DLIR. Among the major sectors, job gains occurred in Leisure & Hospitality (+700), Trade, Transportation & Utilities (+100) and Financial Activities (+100). Within Leisure & Hospitality, the bulk of the job expansion occurred in Food Services & Drinking Places. Employment remained stable in Information, Manufacturing, and Other Services.

Job losses were reported in Construction (-100), Professional & Business Services (-300), and in Education & Health Services (-300). Government jobs rose by 2,200, primarily due to the hiring of primary election workers. In comparison with August 2017, total non-farm jobs have expanded by 17,700, or 2.7%.