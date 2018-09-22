Fall Break Camp for Kids

The East Hawai‘i Cultural Center’s Youth Arts Series in partnership with the Center for Community Engagement at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo offers a Fall Break Camp for students ages 7-14, from Oct. 8 through 12, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the East Hawaiʻi Cultural Center (EHCC). Cost is $165 for EHCC members and $140 for non-members. Registration deadline is Oct. 2.

Participants will design a unique haunted house as they learn a variety of processes and techniques relating to do-it-yourself set decorating, props, and costuming while incorporating the use of digital media and electronic technologies. The haunted house will be open to the public at the conclusion of the program in the EHCC Annex Building.

For more information and to register, contact EHCC at (808) 961-5711 or visit online.