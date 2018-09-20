Workshops Inform Teachers About Rat Lungworm Disease

Teachers on the Big Island will have the opportunity to participate in the collection of data on Rat Lungworm Disease (RLW) as well as gain a better understanding of the potentially deadly disease at a series of workshops this fall, co-sponsored by the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy.

Kay Howe, education specialist with the DKICP Jarvi Lab, and Franny Brewer, communication director for the Big Island Invasive Species Council, partner to teach this Professional Development Education (PDE) course for K-12 teachers offered through the Hawaiʻi Department of Education.

A one-day, not-for-credit workshop that provides an overview of the curriculum and materials is on Sept. 29, at Hawaiʻi Preparatory Academy in Waimea. To register, contact Howe at maryk8@hawaii.edu.

The three PDE courses, which run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, are offered on:

Oct. 20 and 21, at Kalanianiole Elementary School in Hilo (registration required by Oct. 19);

Oct. 27 and 28 at Kanu o ka ‘Aina in Waimea (registration required by Oct. 26);

Nov, 3 and 4, in Waimea Middle School (registration required by Nov. 2). Teachers must sign-up for course #SC184011 online.

“Participants will become educators for their communities as they will have a solid understanding of all aspects of the issue of rat lungworm and Rat Lungworm Disease,” Howe said.

In addition to DKICP, the workshops are co-sponsored by the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health, ‘Iolani Schools, the O‘ahu Farm to School Network and the Hawaiʻi Farm to School HUI.

For more information, contact Howe at maryk8@hawaii.edu.