September 19, 2018 Surf Forecast

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday September 26: The current south swell will gradually decrease through Friday. Surf along east facing shores will build during the latter part of the work week as stronger trade winds return.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

Surf: Waist to stomach high ENE wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to shoulder high.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with S winds 10-15mph. Choppy/sideshore current conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SE 15-20mph.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Knee to waist high S ground swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Waist high S ground swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

