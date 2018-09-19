JCCIH Endorses 2018 Candidates

The Japanese Chamber of Commerce & Industry of Hawai‘i (JCCIH) has released its list of endorsements for the 2018 General Election.

Topping the endorsements list is U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, (D); U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, (D), and Gov. David Ige, (D).

JCCIH, which represents more than 300 business and community leaders on Hawai‘i Island, conducted surveys of candidates in federal, state and local races prior to the primary election, and asked members to select the final slate. Endorsed candidates who were successful in the primary were endorsed by the JCCIH board for the general election.

For state Senate, JCCIH endorses:

District 1: Sen. Kailalii Kahele (D)

District 3: Dru Kanuha (D)

District 4: Sen. Lorraine Inouye (D)

For state House, JCCIH endorses:

District 1: Rep. Mark Nakashima (D)

District 2: Rep. Christopher Todd (D)

District 3: Rep. Richard Onishi (D)

District 4: Rep. Joy San Buenaventura (D)

For Hawai‘i County Council, all the candidates JCCIH endorsed in the August primary election were successful and will be seated without further voting: District 1: Valerie Poindexter; District 2: Aaron Chung; District 3: Susan Lee Loy; District 4: Ashley Kierkiewicz; District 5: Matt Kanealii-Kleinfelder; and District 9: Herbert M. Richards III.

“The most important thing for our members, as all in our county, is to vote,” said JCCIH president, Steve Ueda, CEO of Suisan Company. “If you’re not registered, there is still time. The election is November 6, but absentee ballots and early voting is available, too.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information about JCCIH programs and membership, visit the organization’s website.

About the Japanese Chamber of Commerce & Industry of Hawai‘i

The Japanese Chamber of Commerce & Industry of Hawai‘i fosters economic sustainability as well as perpetuating the Japanese cultural heritage and traditions in Hawai‘i. Its mission is to promote the wellbeing of our community through business and personal relationships that embody the values of Kahiau & Okage Sama De. In Hawaiian, Kahiau means “giving without expecting anything in return.” Okage Sama De is a Japanese proverb that means “I am what I am because of you.”