HPD Locates Man Wanted in Connection With Shooting Incident

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department has located the 36-year-old Puna man wanted in connection with a shooting incident on, Sept. 1, in Mt. View.

Officers assigned to a Task Force to apprehend David B. Cordeiro arrested him without incident this morning at 11:35 a.m. at a residence in Mt. View.

On, Sept. 2, at about 9:30 a.m., patrol officers received a report of the shooting which had occurred the day prior. The suspect was said to have fired multiple gunshots into the hood and windshield of a vehicle while two individuals were inside. No one was physically injured as a result of this shooting.

Cordeiro is being held at the Hilo cellblock while detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division continue this investigation.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.