ASB Hires New Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer

American Savings Bank (ASB) reports that they have hired Brian Yoshii as Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer. Yoshii brings three decades of technology experience to the bank’s Management Committee. He will support ASB’s focus on making banking easy while leading the Technology teams.

“Brian joins ASB at a very exciting time, as we prepare to move into our new Campus and continue to strengthen our customer experience,” said Rich Wacker, President and CEO. “We are proud to welcome Brian to our executive team, and look forward to the key role he will play in our strategic initiatives and business development.”

Over his 30-year career, Yoshii has served in executive-level roles at several of Hawai‘i’s largest organizations, including First Hawaiian Bank, Kaiser Permanente, and The Queen’s Health Systems.

“I am honored to join ASB, a company I have long respected for its commitment to making people’s dreams possible,” said Brian Yoshii, executive vice president and chief Information officer. “I’m excited to lead the bank’s technology teams, and further establish ASB’s position as one of Hawai‘i’s leading and most innovative financial institutions.”

Yoshii’s experience includes successfully leading healthcare information technology from a paper-based environment to digitization; developing and maintaining a collaborative IT strategy and systems roadmap; and improving critical system availability and internal customer satisfaction scores.

Passionate about supporting Hawai‘i’s youth, he is a board member of the Boys & Girls Club of Hawai‘i and has served the community as a judo instructor and youth baseball coach. Yoshii was the manager of the 2010 U.S. Champion Waipio Little League West All-Stars. Yoshii holds a Bachelor of Science in Information and Computer Science from the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa. He is a graduate of the BAI Graduate School of Bank Operations and Technology at Vanderbilt University. During his time with Kaiser Permanente, he was one of 48 leaders chosen from across the nation to participate in the company’s Advanced Leadership Program at the Kenan-Flagler School of Business at the University of North Carolina.