Waikoloa Schools Breaks Ground for New Construction

The Hawai‘i State Department of Education (HIDOE) broke ground Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, on a new classroom building and office space at Waikoloa Elementary and Middle School.

“The new classroom building will alleviate overcrowding issues,” said Assistant Superintendent Dann Carlson, Office of School Facilities and Support Services. “We’re excited to be moving forward with this project that will allow Waikoloa’s middle school students to interact in collaborative spaces and thrive in the new 21st-century learning environment.”

The two-story building (Building J) will include classrooms for general and special education, science labs and art studios. A one-story annex will provide counseling spaces, a conference room and faculty workroom. The $13 million classroom building project is designed to serve students in sixth to eighth grade and scheduled to open for the 2020-21 school year.

“I am very grateful to see the visions of our school and community come to life,” said Principal Kris Kosa-Correia. “This is a wonderful addition for our campus and an opportunity that will help to enhance the services we provide our students.”