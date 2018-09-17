AD
HPD Renewing Search for Hilo Man

By Big Island Now
September 17, 2018, 3:13 PM HST (Updated September 17, 2018, 3:13 PM)
The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating a 40-year-old Hilo man reported missing.

Ryan Buckley. HPD photo.

Ryan Buckley was last seen just after midnight, Thursday morning, June 28, in the vicinity of Amau Road in the upper Kaūmana area.

He has a medical condition that requires medication.

Buckley is described as 5-feet-7-inches, 210 pounds, with hazel eyes, a shaved head, with a mustache and beard. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and dark colored pants. He also has a large tattoo depicting two revolvers on his chest.

Anyone who may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Tuck Loy Aurello of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2385 or Tuckloy.Aurello@hawaiicounty.gov.

