September 16, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind around 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 7 to 13 mph becoming north northeast in the morning.

Looking Ahead

Dry and stable conditions will persist through Tuesday. Breezy trades will hold through Monday, then trend down Tuesday through midweek. Minimal rainfall is anticipated through Tuesday with the best chances remaining over windward and mauka locations through the overnight and early morning hours. Increasing moisture along with light winds will likely translate to increasing rainfall chances across the state Wednesday through the latter half of the upcoming week.

