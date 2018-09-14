AD
ADVERTISEMENT

State Forest & Park Status After TS Olivia

By Big Island Now
September 14, 2018, 7:39 AM HST (Updated September 14, 2018, 7:39 AM)
×

Kalōpā State Park. Photo: Darde Gamayo

The Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources encourages people to remain vigilant for hazards associated with wind and heavy rainfall.

The public is asked to report any downed trees, or trail washouts, etc. on the Division of Forestry and Wildlife Na Ala Hele Trails website.

All state parks are open on Hawai‘i Island

All parks and forests under the authority of the Division of Forestry and Wildlife reopened Wednesday and normal operations have returned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments