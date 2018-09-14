State Forest & Park Status After TS Olivia

The Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources encourages people to remain vigilant for hazards associated with wind and heavy rainfall.

The public is asked to report any downed trees, or trail washouts, etc. on the Division of Forestry and Wildlife Na Ala Hele Trails website.

All state parks are open on Hawai‘i Island

All parks and forests under the authority of the Division of Forestry and Wildlife reopened Wednesday and normal operations have returned.