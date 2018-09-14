KAPA Hawaiian FM morning personalities Jaz and Ka’ea welcomed Sharma Caceres to the KAPA Cafe.

Sharma is contemporary christian artist and part owner of Akua’s Automotive service. Her first single Love Like You was released in 2017, and she is currently working on her first album. Akua’s automotive’s will be hosting their 3rd annual Praise and Worship concert on Sept. 15th at the Lanihau Shopping center, from 4-8 p.m.