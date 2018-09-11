State to Receive Over $7.5 M for Native Hawaiian Education

The U.S. Department of Education (DOE) will award Hawai‘i a total of $7,502,520 to fund Native Hawaiian education programs, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced on Sept. 10, 2018.

“Over the past few decades, the Native Hawaiian community has developed innovative ways to revitalize the Hawaiian language and integrate culture with education,” said Sen. Schatz. “This investment will give us more resources to help children reach their full potential in school and beyond.”

This funding is awarded through DOE’s Native Hawaiian Education Program. Despite the president’s proposal to eliminate its funding in fiscal year 2018, as a member of the Appropriations Committee, Senator Schatz’s worked to protect and increase funding for the program by more than $3 million.

Programs receiving funding include:

HAWAI‘I ISLAND

• Partners in Development Foundation will receive $621,994 to fund the Pili A Pa‘a expansion project, which is focused on Native Hawaiian students in kindergarten through grade 12 on Hawai‘i Island.

• Laiopua 2020 will receive $818,051 to improve academic performance for more than 1,250 students in West Hawai‘i.

• Friends of the Future will receive $835,259 to improve education for over 1,400 Hawai‘i Island students.

MAUI

• Maui Family Support Services will receive $783,973 to help prepare Native Hawaiian children for kindergarten and reduce the risk of child abuse.

O‘AHU

• The Bishop Museum will receive $231,150 to create an internship program at the museum that provides Native Hawaiian students and teachers STEM-related activities and experiences.

• Ho‘okako‘o Corporation in Honolulu will receive $223,340 to improve the English and Hawaiian literacy of more than 600 students at the kindergarten to grade three levels.

• The Hawai‘i State Department of Education will receive $604,729 to improve Native Hawaiian education at the Nanakuli-Waianae Complex Area.

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAI‘I

• The University of Hawai‘i will receive $1,041,375 to create a Hawaiian immersion summer camp for more than 120 students.

• The University of Hawai‘i will receive $682,271 to increase Native Hawaiian enrollment in postsecondary education and certification programs.

• The University of Hawai‘i will receive $630,588 to fund literacy-focused education programs for pre-k through third graders and prepare more high school students for jobs in STEM.

• The University of Hawai‘i will receive $700,000 to address the needs of more than 1,600 at-risk Native Hawaiian students.

• The University of Hawai‘i will receive $329,790 to foster and promote STEM engagement among sixth and seventh graders.