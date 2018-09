No Tsunami from 6.1-M Loyalty Islands Quake

UPDATE:

The magnitude is 6.1; 6.6 was the preliminary report.

Date-Time

10 Sep 2018 19:31:38 UTC

11 Sep 2018 06:31:38 near epicenter

10 Sep 2018 08:31:38 standard time in your timezone

Location

22.061S 170.085E

Depth 10 km

ADVERTISEMENT

Distances

234.6 km (145.5 mi) ESE of Tadine, New Caledonia

291.2 km (180.5 mi) SSE of Isangel, Vanuatu

318.6 km (197.5 mi) ESE of W�, New Caledonia

363.7 km (225.5 mi) E of Mont-Dore, New Caledonia

375.3 km (232.7 mi) E of Dumb�a, New Caledonia

ORGINAL: 11:18 a.m.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported on Monday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. that a 6.6-magnitude earthquake occurred southeast of Loyalty Islands at 9:32 a.m.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports there is no tsunami threat to Hawai‘i Island.

AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS

ORIGIN TIME 0932 AM HST 10 SEP 2018

COORDINATES – 22.1 SOUTH 170.0 EAST

LOCATION – SOUTHEAST OF LOYALTY ISLANDS

MAGNITUDE – 6.6 MOMENT

EVALUATION

BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA A DESTRUCTIVE PACIFIC-WIDE TSUNAMI IS

NOT EXPECTED AND THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAII‘.