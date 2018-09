No Tsunami Threat from 6.7-M Solomon Islands Quake

On Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at 9:45 a.m., the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported an earthquake has occurred in the Solomon Islands at 9:32 a.m.

The earthquake had a reported magnitude of 6.7.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports there is no tsunami threat to Hawai‘i Island.

NWS PACIFIC TSUNAMI WARNING CENTER EWA BEACH HI

940 AM HST SUN SEP 09 2018

AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS

ORIGIN TIME – 0932 AM HST 09 SEP 2018

COORDINATES – 10.1 SOUTH 161.6 EAST

LOCATION – SOLOMON ISLANDS

MAGNITUDE – 6.7 MOMENT

BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA A DESTRUCTIVE PACIFIC-WIDE TSUNAMI IS NOT EXPECTED AND THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAII. REPEAT. A DESTRUCTIVE PACIFIC-WIDE TSUNAMI IS NOT EXPECTED AND THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAII.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preliminary Report

Magnitude 6.5

Date-Time

9 Sep 2018 19:31:37 UTC

10 Sep 2018 06:31:37 near epicenter

9 Sep 2018 08:31:37 standard time in your timezone

Location 10.040S 161.485E

Depth 83 km

Distances

66.1 km (41.0 mi) NW of Kirakira, Solomon Islands

181.3 km (112.4 mi) ESE of Honiara, Solomon Islands

776.5 km (481.4 mi) ESE of Arawa, Papua New Guinea

864.4 km (535.9 mi) NW of Luganville, Vanuatu

1126.8 km (698.6 mi) NW of Port-Vila, Vanuatu