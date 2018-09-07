September 07, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Warning issued September 07 at 3:49AM HST until September 07 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a north wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Light east wind.

Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. North northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. North northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. North wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

Trades are forecast to trend down through the day today, with light and variable winds expected tonight through Monday as Hurricane Norman passes northeast of the state. Clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas today, then shift over the interior and leeward locations each afternoon beginning Saturday. Hurricane Olivia is forecast to approach the islands from the east early next week, then move through the region from east to west Tuesday night through midweek.

