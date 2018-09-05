September 05, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Warning issued September 05 at 6:12AM HST until September 07 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

A high far north of the islands will move southeast slowly through early next week. Hurricane Norman is forecast to pass northeast of the area over the weekend. Hurricane Olivia will approach the islands from the east early next week.

Hilo

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a north northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

This Afternoon: Showers likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Frequent showers. High near 70. Breezy, with a northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light east in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a north wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

This Afternoon: Sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with a north northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.