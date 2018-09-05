Lāna‘i Air Announces Route Expansion to Maui & Big Island

Lāna‘i Air, a luxury air charter service offering daily private flights between Lāna‘i City and Honolulu, reports its route expansion to Maui and Hawai‘i Island.

Starting Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, guests of Four Seasons Resort Lāna‘i will be able to charter private flights directly to Lāna‘i from Kahului Airport on Maui and Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport on Hawai‘i Island.

“We’re excited to expand Lāna‘i Air’s services to better accommodate the needs of our clientele,” said Lesley Kaneshiro of Lāna‘i. “Private air access provides greater convenience and an elevated experience for guests, allowing them to enjoy every moment of their Lāna‘i vacation sooner.”

The Lāna‘i experience includes a private escort to the charter terminal, along with streamlined boarding and departure on Lāna‘i Air’s luxury Pilatus PC-12. Guests of Four Seasons Resort Lāna‘i enjoy luxury ground transportation to the resort upon arrival on Lana‘i.