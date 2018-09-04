OHA Accepting Grant Applications for Events

Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) reports that organizations in need of financial assistance to hold community events may apply for funding from OHA’s ‘Ahahui Grants Program until the deadline of Sept. 21, 2018.

OHA’s ʻAhahui Grants program provides funding to support eligible organizations hosting community events that benefit the Native Hawaiian community and align with OHA’s Strategic Results.

There is $100,000 in funds that are available for this current application solicitation, which covers events occurring between Jan. 1, 2019 and June 30, 2019. Nonprofit organizations may apply for grant awards up to $10,000 and may only receive one ‘Ahahui grant award in a single fiscal year.

Preferred events are those that are one-time, open to the larger community and publicly announced. OHA also considers events that:

Are for a specific, select audience;

Include a fee; or

Are a series that occur under a single theme over multiple dates within a 30-day period.

For more information about the ‘Ahahui Grants Program, including an online application and deadlines, visit online.