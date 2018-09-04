Deadline Extended for Vehicle Disposal Program

Are you looking to get rid of that car that is worth nothing. The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Environmental Management is extending the application intake deadline for its Vehicle Disposal Assistance Program from Aug. 31 to Sept. 30, 2018.

The program is aimed at helping registered vehicle owners dispose of vehicles legally and properly, while reducing the number of derelict and abandoned vehicles on public roadways.

A maximum of one vehicle per registered owner may be disposed of at no charge. Each owner is responsible for the towing and removal costs from the vehicle’s location to the designated scrap metal recycler. The county will pay only the disposal costs directly to the county’s existing scrap metal contractors.

Applications for this program will be accepted from Aug. 1, 2018, through Sept. 30, 2018. Registered vehicle owners are encouraged to submit their applications early, before the limited number of disposal appointments is filled.

Visit online for the application, guidelines, and instructions.

For further information, contact the Derelict and Abandoned Vehicle Division at (808) 961‐8552 or VDAP@hawaiicounty.gov.