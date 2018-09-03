September 03, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday September 10: A series of small background south and southwest swells will be rolling in throughout the week that will keep the surf from becoming flat. An above normal swell generated by Hurricane Norman is forecast to reach the island’s near-shore waters on Wednesday, bumping up the surf along the east facing shores in the process. A high surf advisory/warning is likely for all east facing shores exposed to this swell. Waters will also turn very rough and choppy. This scenario is dependent on the track and intensity of Hurricane Norman. Thus, the surf outlook is subject to change.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high E medium period swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 10-15mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high SSW ground swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high SSW ground swell for the morning with occasional thigh sets. This builds a bit during the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E medium period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

