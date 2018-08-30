Sen. Schatz Internship Program Accepting Applicants

Sen. Schatz is accepting applications for his High School Internship program. The program provides a hands-on learning opportunity about the U.S. Senate and encourages students to be leaders and advocates in their schools and communities. “Young people are stepping up across the nation and making a difference in their communities,” said Sen. Schatz. “This program is an opportunity for young leaders to share their perspectives with our office, and I encourage interested students from all islands to apply.”

Sen. Schatz’s high school internship program is not an office position and is designed to limit conflict with school and extracurricular commitments. Students will perform their internship in their home community and communicate with the office using online methods, so students from all islands should apply. Interns must commit for the full internship period from October 2018–April 2019. Strong preference is given to students in their last year of high school.

For more information or to apply, visit online. Applications must be submitted before 6 p.m. HST on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. Contact Sen. Schatz’s Honolulu office at (808) 523-2061 with any questions.