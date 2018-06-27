Navy Welcomes RIMPAC 2018 Participants

The U.S. Navy announces that dozens of ships from 25 nations are arriving in Pearl Harbor this month for the 26th Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise 2018. It will be held in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California June 27 to Aug. 2, 2018.

RIMPAC is hosted by U.S. Pacific Fleet, headquartered here, and led by U.S. 3rd Fleet. The exercise will be based at Navy Region Hawai‘i, which includes Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, and the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kaua‘i. Training will also be held at Marine Corps Base Hawai‘i and several other locations in the state.

RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity that strengthens international maritime partnerships, enhances interoperability and improves the readiness of participating forces for a wide range of potential operations.

Hawai‘i’s operating areas and ranges offer realistic, relevant training opportunities like nowhere else in the world and environmental stewardship and protection of marine mammals are always top priorities during RIMPAC.

During the in-port portion of the exercise, crews receive training on sighting marine mammals and required protective measures. Participants follow established and approved procedures to minimize the potential impact on marine life.

“The Rim of the Pacific Exercise is the world’s largest maritime exercise,” said Rear Adm. Brian Fort, commander, Navy Region Hawai‘i and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific. “We are welcoming visiting ships and participants from 25 nations who are bringing 25,000 personnel to Hawai‘i – to the best homeport and duty station in the world. What better place to come together in peace to build cooperation than Pearl Harbor!”

Temporary noise and crowds

With 25,000 participants coming to Hawai‘i, there will be an increase in noise, crowds and traffic the last week of June and through most of July. Some residents in Hawai‘i can expect aircraft noise temporarily in certain areas, including in the evening. The intention is to have no flights past 10 p.m. and to keep community disturbances to a minimum.

Along with the temporary inconveniences, there are tangible and intangible benefits to the state, including tens of millions of dollars in long-term economic benefit for the State.

Garage door openers

During RIMPAC some remotely operated garage door openers may be temporarily affected. This can occur if the device is a type (FCC-regulated but unlicensed Part 15) that operates on frequencies reserved for federal government systems.

Remotely controlled garage door openers legally operate at a very low power on an unlicensed basis. Therefore, they can be affected by electromagnetic activity that is generated by Navy ships, civilian boaters or other sources.

Such devices may not work properly from time to time, especially if they are not pointed directly at the door. If that happens, drivers may have to remove the opener from their sun visor and point it directly at the door. If the opener still doesn’t work right, garage door owners may have to open and close their doors manually or consider other options for a short time.

The Navy is required to test commercial surface search radars in port prior to getting underway and as part of scheduled maintenance. Surface search radars are available commercially, used by civilian boaters and not a safety issue. Exercising safety is a top priority for the Navy.

To learn more about RIMPAC, visit www.cpf.navy.mil/rimpac