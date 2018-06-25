Lava Viewing Site Being Considered

Many residents have been complaining that they have not been able to publicly view the lava and that may change soon. On Saturday, June 23, two adults were cited with their children inside the evacuation zone and many others have also been cited in the dangerous area.

Hawai‘i Gov. David Ige announced on Monday, June 25, that he is considering opening up a lava viewing area so that the public can view the lava flow that is now in its seventh week.

Gov. Ige acknowledged that a lava viewing site would be a way to pump money back into the islands economy.

According to KHON2 News Gov. Ige said, “What we would like to and hope to do is find a place that we could create a safe viewing area so that we can make it available to visitors. We are working with the National Parks, because we recognize that they’ve been shut down and they’ve obviously lost significant revenue.”