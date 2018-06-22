Overflight Video: ‘Ocean Entry Continues to Amaze’

Videographer Mick Kalber released this video of an overflight of the East Rift Zone taken with Paradise Helicopters on Thursday, June, 21, 2018.

Kalber stated:

Cloudy conditions over the Leilani flow field limited our access to fissure eight, but we were able to document nearly all of the remarkable river of lava flowing from the subdivision to the Pacific Ocean.

Most of the fountaining activity is now confined within the nearly 200-foot high spatter cone Pele [the volcano goddess] has built around herself. Her fountains of fire feed enormous rivers that transport the molten rock to the Pacific Ocean in Kapoho.

The ocean entry continues to amaze, with two major entries located near where the beach community of Vacationland stood just two weeks ago. Tons of lava is entering the water there and a billowing plume emanates from the water’s surface.