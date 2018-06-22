AD
HPD Searching for 12-Year-Old Girl Missing Since April

By Big Island Now
June 22, 2018, 9:09 AM HST (Updated June 22, 2018, 9:09 AM)
The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is searching for a 12-year-old Hilo girl who was reported missing.

Yasmyne Gascon-Caravalho

Yasmyne Gascon-Caravalho was last seen in Keaʻau on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

She is described as 4-feet-11-inches, 85 pounds with long brown hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

