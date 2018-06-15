PUC Initiates Response Plan to Address Shutdown of PGV

The Hawai‘i Public Utilities Commission has met with the Hawaiian Electric Companies and Hawaiʻi Energy, at the request of Gov. David Ige, to develop a series of rapid response actions to address the loss of renewable generation from the Puna Geothermal Venture (PGV) power plant due to the ongoing lava flow on Hawaiʻi Island.

The PGV power plant provided 38 megawatts of firm, dispatchable renewable energy, representing about one-quarter of Hawaiʻi Island’s energy supply, and more than half of all renewable energy generation on Hawaiʻi Island. In the near-term, electricity formerly provided by PGV will be generated mostly by burning fossil fuels, increasing air pollution and raising electricity prices for customers.

“I commend Hawai‘i Electric Light for its efforts responding to the lava flow on Hawai‘i Island,” said PUC Chair Randy Iwase. “The Commission is committed to supporting the Hawaiian Electric Companies and Hawaiʻi Energy in this multi-faceted response plan. We have provided guidance and flexibility to accelerate the development of new renewable energy projects and invest in energy efficiency and demand response. These actions will help improve reliability and reduce costs to customers.”

The PUC has asked the Hawaiian Electric Companies and Hawaiʻi Energy to take immediate steps to respond to the economic, reliability, and renewable energy impacts created by the natural disaster. “Hawai‘i Electric Light and the other Hawaiian Electric Companies appreciate the community’s and Governor’s support in giving us the chance to process more pending renewable and energy saving projects that will help our customers and the environment in this time of need,” said Hawai‘i Electric Light President Jay Ignacio.

In order to help meet the electricity needs of the Big Island, Hawai‘i Electric Light and the other Hawaiian Electric Companies will expand and accelerate development of new renewable energy projects, continue to expedite interconnections of pending rooftop solar and storage, and collaborate with Hawaiʻi Energy to implement new demand response and energy efficiency programs for Big Island residents and businesses. “We understand that energy may not be top of mind for those dealing with the repercussions from the eruption,” said Hawai‘i Energy Executive Director Brian Kealoha. “Hawai‘i Energy stands ready, along with the PUC and Hawai‘i Electric Light, to help our Big Island community reduce their energy bills through efficiency.”

Details of the comprehensive approach include: