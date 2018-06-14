HMSA Donates $20K to Support Big Island Residents Affected by Eruption

Hawaiʻi Medical Service Association (HMSA) announces a $20,000 donation to HOPE Services Hawai‘i.

HMSA President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Stollar announced the contribution today during his visit to the island. HOPE Services is a nonprofit in Hilo that HMSA is partnering with to provide shelter and housing assistance to people whose homes have been destroyed by lava.

“Our hearts go out to the families who’ve been affected by the eruptions,” said Stollar. “We’re grateful that we can support the community during this stressful time.”

HMSA has an office in Kea‘au and a retail center in the Waiākea Shopping Center. In total, there are more than 130 HMSA employees who live on Hawai‘i Island.