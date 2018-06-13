Woman Arrested for Firearms & Drug Possession

Hawaiʻi Island Police have arrested Mei Tanaka, who was wanted for several warrants.

Police requested information from the public on her whereabouts back in January 2018.

On June 10 at about 10:45 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Highway 11 near the 63-mile marker. The vehicle was being operated by Tanaka, who tried to provide false information on her identification. Police were able to positively identify Tanaka, who was arrested without incident.

During the traffic stop, police observed ammunition in the door pocket of the vehicle.

Tanaka is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing ammunition or firearms. Police recovered the vehicle and executed a search warrant, adding more arrests that include two firearms and drug possession arrests. The additional investigations are being routed to the prosecuting attorney for potential charging.

Tanaka is currently being held on several no-bail warrants and revocation warrants with bail totaling $250,000. She made an initial court appearance on June 12.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.