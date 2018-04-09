Hawaiʻi Preparatory Academy (HPA) announces that the school will be hosting the 42nd Annual HPA Horse Show at the school’s Upper Campus in Waimea on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at 9 a.m.

The event is free for spectators and open to the public and offers an equestrian venue that encourages safety, good horsemanship and fun. Ribbons will be awarded up to 6th place.

Nancy Steinecke, of Waimea, will be judging. Steinecke has been instructing and training in the equestrian venue for more than 40 years. She currently is a licensed dressage judge with the United States Equestrian Federation, one of only three in the state of Hawai‘i.

Entry fee is $8 per class, plus a $10 non-refundable of ce fee. Classes are subject to change due to entries and weather. Post entries are allowed.

For more information or show registration, contact show manager Judy Folk at (808) 885-4302 jfolk@hawaiiantel.net