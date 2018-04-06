Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Saturday & Sunday

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Kaho‘olawe, Kaua‘i, Lana‘i, Maui, Molokaʻi, Ni‘ihau, O‘ahu and the Big Island From Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon

An upper level disturbance will approach Hawai‘i from the northwest on Saturday and drag a band of deep, layered moisture over the islands. High moisture levels, in combination with the unstable atmosphere provided by the trough, may provide persistent moderate to heavy rains over the state this weekend.

An upper level disturbance will bring in deep layered moisture and instability over the state this weekend. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase and intensify through the day Saturday and continue through the day Sunday.

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions:

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.