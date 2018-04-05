Call For Entries for King Kamehameha Day Parade

Preparations are underway for the annual King Kamehameha Day Celebration Parade on Saturday, June 9, 2018, on Ali‘i Drive in Historic Kailua Village.

Entry registration is open to groups and individuals who want to be in the parade, including marching bands, floats, vehicles, hula hālau and equestrian units.

Volunteer and sponsorship opportunities are also sought.

All equestrian participants must have basic horsemanship skills.

All entries are subject to the approval of the parade committee.

For entry guidelines or to download a registration application, visit www.konaparade.org.

For further information, contact Barbara Nobriga at (808) 322-9944.