CNHA to Host Gubernatorial Candidate Forum

By Big Island Now
April 4, 2018, 7:55 AM HST (Updated April 4, 2018, 7:55 AM) · 0 Comments
Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. PC: CNHA 

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement Board of Directors and Policy Center are preparing for a substantive forum with candidates running for governor.

Scheduled for Friday, April 6, 2018, at 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Honolulu Airport interisland conference room, the forum will feature candidates from both political parties.

“CNHA has always hosted candidate forums for our members to have opportunities to connect on issues important to them,” said Michelle Kaʻuhane, CNHA CEO.

Candidates that have confirmed participation include:

  • Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa (D)
  • Gov. David Ige (D)
  • State Rep. Andria Tupola (R)
  • Former State Sen. Clayton Hee (D)
  • Former State Sen. John Carroll (R)

“We have homestead leaders flying in from Maui, Kauaʻi, Molokaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island,” said Robin Puanani Danner, chairman of the SCHHA, the oldest and largest coalition of homestead associations on Hawaiian home lands and a forum partner. “Oʻahu leaders will be well represented as—we are all acutely aware how powerful the governor race is to implementing policies that make our lives better or worse.”

The forum is formatted to schedule time slots for each candidate to speak directly to Native Hawaiians and answer a set of questions developed by CNHA members and partner organizers.

Kaʻuhane said, “Mahalo to Demont Connor, with Hoʻomana Political Action Committee, retired Judge Fernandez with the Native Hawaiian Political Action Committee, Robin Danner with the SCHHA, and Annelle Amaral with the Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs for working with us to host this forum.”

CNHA is a national association of more than 100 Native Hawaiian organizations delivering capacity building, access to capital, public policy advocacy and convening of Native Hawaiian community leaders.

