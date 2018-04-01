April 01, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday April 07: The current west-northwest swell will gradually lower through Monday. A small to moderate west-northwest swell will be possible by midweek. Choppy, short period small surf will be possible Tuesday through midweek along south facing shores due to increasing southerly winds.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high E wind swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high WNW ground swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. This becomes Bumpy/semi bumpy for the afternoon.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high WNW ground swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NNW winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSE 5-10mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

