NHCH Welcomes New Oncologist

Dr. William Ryan, board certified oncologist, has joined the Cancer Center at North Hawai‘i Community Hospital.

Dr. Ryan graduated from State University of New York at the Downstate College of Medicine and completed his internal medicine residency at St. Vincent’s Hospital of New York. He also completed a fellowship in medical oncology/hematology at Brown University, Rhode Island Hospital.

Dr. Ryan holds certifications in both internal medicine and medical oncology and is a member of the American Medical Association and the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

Dr. Ryan brings has over 32 years of experience in the oncology field in private practice in Pennsylvania and served as clinical assistant professor of medicine at Commonwealth Medical College. He also served as the director for medical oncology at the Dale and Frances Hughes Cancer Center. Dr. Ryan was awarded an American Cancer Center lifetime achievement award and was selected physician of the year at Pocono Medical Center.

The Cancer Center is located at NHCH and welcomes patients from throughout Hawai‘i Island.