John Keawe to Perform at Kona Community Hospital Auxiliary Benefit

Kona Community Hospital will host it’s auxiliary benefit and silent auction on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018 at the Old Airport Pavilion in Kailua-Kona.

The event will feature entertainment from Grammy and multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning slack-key guitarist John Keawe. Light refreshments will be served with silent auction items from Paradise Helicopters, Captain Zodiac, Body Glove Hawaii, Jackie Rey’s, Pacific Fitness, and other local businesses.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Kona Community Hospital Auxiliary Nursing Scholarship Fund.

The event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

For ticket details call (808)-331-1716 or click here.

Tickets will be available for sale at Clarke & Associates located at Pine Plaza #5 and KCH Hospital Gift Shop’s Friday Bake Sale at KCH.

Tickets are $20 for KCH Auxiliary members, $25 for general tickets, $30 at the door and children 10 years of age and under are free.