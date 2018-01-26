HPD Investigating Attempted Murder in Ocean View

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took place in Hawaiian Ocean View at a residence near the 1600 block of Kona Drive.

Police responding to the incident that occurred at 12:10 p.m. today, Friday, Jan. 26, learned that a 31-year old male was involved in a confrontation with a Moses Libero a 39-year-old male. During the struggle Libero brandished a knife and stabbed the 31-year-old three times, striking him in the right side of his neck, right upper chest and left forearm.

Police were able to immediately apprehended Libero and called HFD Medical for the victim. The victim was transported to the Kona Hospital in critical condition. He is being transported to Queens Medical Center on Oahu for additional treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police are actively investigating the incident, which is classified as an attempted murder and detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigations Section are continuing the investigation.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.