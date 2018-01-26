Big Island Extended Furlough Inmate Fails to Check In

The Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety say that extended furlough inmate Troy Chung-Hoon failed to check in with his case manager earlier this evening on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.

Hale Nani Reintegration Center staff attempted to contact and locate him and when attempts failed, Hawaiʻi Police were notified.

Chung-Hoon is 35-years old. He is 5’9” tall and weighs 150 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He is classified as community custody which is the lowest custody level.

Chung-Hoon is serving time for Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of an Intoxicant. Escape 2 is expected to be added to his charges. His next parole hearing was scheduled for February.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.

Inmates in the extended furlough program live and work outside of the facility but must check in at various times throughout the month.