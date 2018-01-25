Hula Voices at Volcano Art Center Gallery

Volcano Art Center (VAC) announces that the 2018 Hula Voices series will continue on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, featuring an interview with Kumu Hula Stephanie Naomi Apolo.

These free, educational offerings will occur regularly on the first Thursday of each month, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Volcano Art Center Gallery in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. Hula Voices presents an engaging, intimate “talk story” session with Hawai‘i Island’s hula practitioners, as they share their hula genealogy, traditions, protocols, experiences, and inspirations for songs, chants and choreography.

Desiree Moana Cruz will moderate this event with Kumu Stephanie Apolo. At the age of four, Stephanie began her dance career with Hula Master, George Lanakilakeikiahi-aliʻi Naope, and studied with him until his retirement. Later, she danced for other Kumu including Iwalani Kalima, Etua Lopez, Ray Fonseca, Francis Henry Pohukaina “Kaina” Keanaʻaina, Raylene Haʻalelea Lancaster and Hulali Solomon Covington.

In May of 2012, Stephanie started Hālau Hula O Kalaulani O Puʻuanahulu with seven dancers. Her goal is to continue to share the manaʻo of her first Kumu Uncle George Naope and to share the values that were taught by her Kupuna of Puʻuanahulu. Ultimately she wants to prepare her students to experience hula competitions and other memorable events in Hawaii and abroad in order to share their love of hula.

Join VAC in celebrating the Hula Arts at Kīlauea. Hula Voices is supported in part by a grant from the County of Hawai‘i, Dept. of Research and Development and the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority. Park entrance fees apply.