There will be temporary trail and area closures at Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park throughout February while crews work to remove invasive vegetation.

Temporary closures will include Hale Ho‘okipa Visitor Contact Station and parking lot and the main trail from Hale Ho‘okipa to the Honokōhau shoreline.

The temporary closures will take place every Friday in February from 6 to 11 a.m. on Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23.

The reason for the closure is to provide public safety during the removal as the park will be using helicopter operations.

For further information contact the Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park visitor center at 326-9057.