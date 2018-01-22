Sheraton Kona Fined for Operating Without Permit

A Notice of Violation and Order against Kona Surf Partners LLC (dba Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa at Keauhou Bay) was issued by the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health for operating their “Da Dog House” food establishment without a valid DOH permit. A penalty fine of $20,000 was issued.

The company has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the notice.

On Jan. 12, 2018, a DOH health inspector observed the Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa selling prepared food at their “Da Dog House” food establishment. At the time, “Da Dog House” did not possess a valid food establishment permit issued by the DOH as required by state law.

In addition, the Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa at Keauhou Bay posted a copy of their Convention Center food establishment permit at the “Da Dog House” site. It was determined the establishment had been operating illegally since Dec. 24, 2017.

“One of the most serious violations of the food safety code is operating without a valid permit,” said Peter Oshiro, environmental health program manager. “The permit process initiates the regular review and inspection of a food establishment to ensure compliance with basic health and safety requirements that provide standard protection against food illness.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“In this case, the facility in question was operating without the requisite infrastructure needed to safely serve food which includes basic plumbing to allow employees to wash their hands,” Oshiro added. “The permit and inspection process ensures this and other basic food safety measures are in place.”

Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa at Keauhou Bay is located at 78-128 Ehukai Street, Kailua-Kona.

For more information on the department’s food safety program, click here.