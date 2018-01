KAPA Hawaiian FM morning personalities Jaz and Ka’ea welcomed Joe Chee to the KAPA Cafe.

Joe is one of the founding members of the group Pa’ani Pila from Kailua-Kona. He took a break from music for a while and later formed the band Cane Fire in 2009. Cane Fire is a Hawaiian/Island Contemporary band that consists of Kaniela Querubin, Joe Chee, and Kahala Greig.