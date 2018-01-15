Info Briefing on HI-EMA False Ballistic Threat Alarm

In response to the confirmed false ballistic threat alarm, legislators have called for a joint Senate and House Committee informational briefing for Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, at 10 a.m. to review operations of the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) and the procedures and protocols for the emergency management system.

“The safety of our residents and visitors is one of the most important responsibilities of our job as government officials,” said Chair of the Committee on Government Operations Sen. Donna Kim. “I’m extremely upset at the terror and confusion caused by this false alarm. This false alert is detrimental to the integrity and trust of the emergency management system and we need to ensure that improvements are made to make sure this does not happen again.”

The informational briefing will include the Senate Committee on Government Operations, the House Committee on Public Safety and the Senate Committee on Public Safety, Intergovernmental and Military Affairs.

The briefing will happen at the state capitol building in a conference room to be determined in the future.