VIDEO: ‘Trump’s Comments Fly in Face of Aloha Spirit’

VIDEO of CNN interview with Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

In an interview on CNN today, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawai‘i-02) addressed President Donald Trump’s disparaging comments about immigrants from Africa and Haiti, and stated that the comments fly directly in the face of American history and values, and the aloha spirit.

“Growing up in Hawaiʻi, we learn about and believe in the aloha spirit—showing respect to others no matter their race or religion, what country they come from, how much money or education they have, or anything else,” Rep. Gabbard said. “President Trump’s comments fly directly in the face of that aloha spirit and the values our country stands on. The very people that President Trump seeks to exclude are those who have contributed so greatly to making our country the strong nation that it is.”

The congresswoman also reiterated her call for direct negotiations between the United States and North Korea, and discussed her opposition to the reauthorization of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act that passed the House yesterday.